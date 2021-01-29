Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil kicks off statewide tour from Gadchiroli

The Nationalist Congress Party’s Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil kicked off his statewide tour — “NCP Parivar Samwad Yatra” on Thursday. Patil started the tour from Maoist-infested Gadchiroli district of the state. In the first four days till January 31, he will be travelling to four districts of Vidarbha region – Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia – covering 15 Assembly constituencies.

The senior leader will be travelling to all the districts and will cover all Assembly constituencies of the state in phases. He said that the objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres, discussing problems they are dealing with and making attempts to resolve them.

In an address in Gadchiroli district, Patil also urged party cadres to constitute booth committees, which is a key to power. “If our booth committee is powerful, then we would easily achieve success, thus efforts should be made to make them capable enough,” the water resources minister told a gathering at Aheri in Gadchiroli district.

“In the recently-held gram panchayat elections, the NCP has a good amount of success. The newly-elected members should ensure to undertake maximum development works with the help of state rural development minister Hasan Mushrif,” Patil added.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh, who is also guardian minister of Gondia district, attended one of the meetings held by Patil on the first day of the tour. Patil was accompanied by Rupali Chakankar, state women wing president and Mehboob Shaikh, state youth wing chief.

In the first phase, the state NCP president will cover 82 Assembly constituencies situated in 14 districts covering Vidarbha region and parts of north Maharashtra. He will be covering around 3,000km in 17 days. In the first phase of the tour, Patil will cover Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Yavatmal, Washim Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon district.

Patil is considered one of the most trusted aides of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was appointed as head of the state NCP unit in April 2018, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.