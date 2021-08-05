Maharashtra: Raigad police support colleagues in rebuilding homes lost to floods

The Mahad floods that wreaked havoc to thousands also affected 30 police officials and employees of Raigad police. Their homes were also swept away by the floods. These 30 families of the cops, however, received a helping hand from other cops from the Raigad police department, who collected money for these families and got them essentials.

Superintendent of Police, Ashok Dudhe from Raigad police, said, “The intention was to rebuild their world that was swept away in the floods. The affected staff, even after facing such a huge loss, were doing their duty and providing security to the ministers visiting Mahad city. They have worked throughout the pandemic and deserve to be cared during these tough times. The whole Raigad police force has their back.”

A total of ₹25 lakh was contributed by the police staff for their colleagues. The affected were provided with essentials including bed, fridge, mattress, TV, clothes and grains.

“The affected included an assistant inspector, two sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables among others,” police inspector Dayanand Gawade from local crime branch, Raigad, said.

Gawade was assigned as the coordinating officer in the initiative. He said, “We could source fridge and TV directly from a company in Pune while the furniture was procured from Ulhasnagar. All the affected are back to their homes now and picking up their lives from the beginning.”