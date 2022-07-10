Maharashtra rain: 9 died in last 24 hours, 76 since June; more showers predicted

A total of 76 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 and of them, nine died in the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Department on Sunday.

As several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

The department said 838 houses have been damaged and 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, while 35 relief camps have been set up by it and the rehabilitation department in the state.

Besides, 125 animals have also lost their lives in the rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1.

Meanwhile, a flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district in the state, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10.

As heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Thursday, the Andheri Subway was waterlogged. The capital city has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

A landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai on Tuesday amid heavy rain, demolishing a house. And on Wednesday, another landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

