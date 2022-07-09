Rain in catchment areas increase water levels in Pune dams

With Moderate rains in Pune district on Saturday, city areas as well as catchment areas of the four dams around Pune received good rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region received spells of intense rainfall in city limits as well as ghat regions.

The rainfall received in 24 hours at catchment areas of dams is the highest this season, according to water resource department of Maharashtra government. The current water stock can meet Pune’s requirements for at least six months, said PMC officials.

According to the irrigation department, Khadakwasla catchment area reported 22 mm, Panshet reported 85 mm, Warasgaon catchment area reported 86 mm rainfall till 5 pm on Saturday. Catchment area of Temghar dam reported 100 mm rainfall on Saturday. Total water in these four dams is now 6.95 TMC.

On Saturday, IMD, extended its red alert to central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa till July 11 for heavy rainfall activity that is likely to remain continuous over the next few days. For Pune city, IMD has forecasted moderate rainfall till July 11 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in ghat regions.

Till Saturday 5.30 pm, Shivajinagar reported 13.3 mm, Pashan reported 18.1 mm, Lohegaon reported 24.6 mm, Chinchwad reported 31 mm, Lavale reported 27.5 mm and Magarpatta reported 11.5 mm rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said there is an enhanced pressure gradient force, resulting in huge wind convergence over Konkan -Goa and in ghat areas of central Maharashtra.

“There are packed isobars over Arabian sea due to offshore trough which is resulting in enhanced pressure gradient force, resulting in huge wind convergence over Konkan -Goa and in ghat areas of central Maharashtra. Moreover, there is also a shear zone. Again, a low-pressure area has formed over Odisha and adjacent areas, so there’s not much reduction in rainfall activities over our state, Pune district and Pune city. Monsoon will continue to be vigorous,” said Kashyapi.

On Saturday, IMD officials said that Mahabaleshwar reported 100 mm rainfall.

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported an excess rainfall of 7 per cent between June 1 to July 9.