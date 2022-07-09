Rain in catchment areas increase water levels in Pune dams
With Moderate rains in Pune district on Saturday, city areas as well as catchment areas of the four dams around Pune received good rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region received spells of intense rainfall in city limits as well as ghat regions.
The rainfall received in 24 hours at catchment areas of dams is the highest this season, according to water resource department of Maharashtra government. The current water stock can meet Pune’s requirements for at least six months, said PMC officials.
According to the irrigation department, Khadakwasla catchment area reported 22 mm, Panshet reported 85 mm, Warasgaon catchment area reported 86 mm rainfall till 5 pm on Saturday. Catchment area of Temghar dam reported 100 mm rainfall on Saturday. Total water in these four dams is now 6.95 TMC.
On Saturday, IMD, extended its red alert to central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa till July 11 for heavy rainfall activity that is likely to remain continuous over the next few days. For Pune city, IMD has forecasted moderate rainfall till July 11 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in ghat regions.
Till Saturday 5.30 pm, Shivajinagar reported 13.3 mm, Pashan reported 18.1 mm, Lohegaon reported 24.6 mm, Chinchwad reported 31 mm, Lavale reported 27.5 mm and Magarpatta reported 11.5 mm rainfall.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said there is an enhanced pressure gradient force, resulting in huge wind convergence over Konkan -Goa and in ghat areas of central Maharashtra.
“There are packed isobars over Arabian sea due to offshore trough which is resulting in enhanced pressure gradient force, resulting in huge wind convergence over Konkan -Goa and in ghat areas of central Maharashtra. Moreover, there is also a shear zone. Again, a low-pressure area has formed over Odisha and adjacent areas, so there’s not much reduction in rainfall activities over our state, Pune district and Pune city. Monsoon will continue to be vigorous,” said Kashyapi.
On Saturday, IMD officials said that Mahabaleshwar reported 100 mm rainfall.
Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported an excess rainfall of 7 per cent between June 1 to July 9.
-
U.P. government plans to build 150 model villages in first phase, two in Lucknow
Government order (GO) issued by panchayati raj additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, recently, had asked the district magistrates (DMs) and all other concerned officials to make a six-month action plan to start work on the nine pre-defined themes. Gorakhpur has the largest number of village panchayats identified for developing as model ones. The government also has a plan to award employees and officials that contribute to making a village panchayat a model one.
-
Living dangerously: Residents unwilling to leave dilapidated wadas in Pune
Pune: Residents are reluctant to leave poorly-maintained wadas and risk their lives as rains further weaken these old structures, despite the Pune Municipal Corporation sending notices to vacate these places. On Saturday, a portion of Karande wada on Nehru chowk in Shukrawar peth collapsed around 7.20 am. Fire brigade team rescued six persons and no casualty was reported. Three families were living in the 80-year-old, three-floor structure.
-
Potholed road: Will not pay taxes, make our own roads: Industrialists to MC
Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road and the failure of municipal corporation in taking up road reconstruction work, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, on Saturday announced to stop paying taxes to the civic body. President Tarun Jain Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over Rs 10,000-crore.
-
Finally, Ludhiana MC shifts open garbage dump situated at Haibowal Puli
Paying heed to the woes of commuters and students of Lord Mahavira Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, the municipal corporation on Saturday finally shifted the open secondary garbage dump site situated on the banks of Buddha Nullah at Haibowal main Puli (bridge over Buddha Nullah ). For the last over three years, the dump was situated at the entry point of Haibowal area, giving it a filthy picture.
-
Delayed reimbursement: Ludhiana GRP officials dip into their pocket to dispose of dead bodies
The Government Railway Police staff in Ludhiana continues to struggle to dispose of the dead bodies found on railway tracks due to the delayed reimbursement of the amount spent by the cops in autopsy and cremation of the abandoned bodies. The staff gets Rs 5,000 for disposing of each body after the bill is cleared from the head office in Ferozepur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics