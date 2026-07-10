Kylian Mbappe and Celeste Amarilla racism row explained: How a World Cup match sparked an international political feud
Celeste Amarilla said her Instagram had been hacked "since this morning" and said she is "not responsible for anything that is posted there from today onward."
Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla has claimed her Instagram account was hacked, days after drawing international condemnation for racist comments targeting France captain Kylian Mbappé during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In a post on X on Thursday, Amarilla said her Instagram account had been compromised "possibly since this morning" and insisted she was "not responsible for anything that is posted there from today onward."
Despite the hacking claim, Forbes reported that Amarilla's Instagram profile showed no obvious signs of unauthorized access except for an invalid WhatsApp invitation link in her biography.
Her claim came after backlash over remarks she made following France's tense World Cup clash against Paraguay.
Read more: Who is Celeste Amarilla? Kylian Mbappe fires back after Paraguayan senator's racist attack
Kylian Mbappé controversy
France defeated Paraguay in a heated World Cup match marked by physical confrontations. Following the game, Mbappé appeared to taunt Paraguayan players and did not shake hands with goalkeeper Orlando Gill.
Amarilla rained on Mbappé after the game and published several racist social media posts. She referred to Mbappé as a "brute" and a "colonised Cameroonian." She also made derogatory remarks about his African heritage. She said that he "sucked on coconuts, and the most educated creatures he ever listened to were chimpanzees" as a kid.
Mbappé responded with a strongly worded public statement.
"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position," the France captain said.
He added that Amarilla's remarks had overshadowed Paraguay's impressive World Cup campaign and accused her of spreading hatred and racism instead of representing her country with dignity.
Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo confirms World Cup farewell, hits back at critics with stinging message
Claims of hacking come after an apology from Celeste Amarilla
Amarilla later deleted the original posts and expressed regret for insulting Mbappé. However, she stopped short of offering an unconditional apology.
Instead, she demanded that Mbappé apologise to her, alleging "gender-based violence" and "political violence." She also threatened legal action against the footballer
The controversy further escalated during a Paraguayan Senate session on Wednesday.
According to Forbes, Amarilla again criticized Mbappé, reportedly calling him a “son of a b—-” for disrespecting goalkeeper Orlando Gill by refusing to shake his hand after the match. “He’s not French, a Frenchman wouldn't do that,” she had said.
During the same Senate session, Senate President Basilio Núñez said Amarilla's remarks "aren't just bad, they're terrible and they don't represent what most Paraguayans think."
France vs Morocco win
With yet another incredibly strong World Cup performance, France easily defeated Morocco.
In a 2-0 victory, Mbappe scored once more, but the forward had a late injury scare. Mbappe scored a beautiful finish to put France ahead after an early penalty was saved.
He now shares the Golden Boot race with Lionel Messi after scoring his eighth goal of the tournament.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More