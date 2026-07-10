Kylian Mbappe and Celeste Amarilla racism row explained: How a World Cup match sparked an international political feud

Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla has claimed her Instagram account was hacked, days after drawing international condemnation for racist comments targeting France captain Kylian Mbappé during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Celeste Amarilla said her Instagram had been hacked "since this morning" and said she is "not responsible for anything that is posted there from today onward." (REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo and Molly Darlington/Getty Images/AFP)

In a post on X on Thursday, Amarilla said her Instagram account had been compromised "possibly since this morning" and insisted she was "not responsible for anything that is posted there from today onward."

Despite the hacking claim, Forbes reported that Amarilla's Instagram profile showed no obvious signs of unauthorized access except for an invalid WhatsApp invitation link in her biography.

Her claim came after backlash over remarks she made following France's tense World Cup clash against Paraguay.

Read more: Who is Celeste Amarilla? Kylian Mbappe fires back after Paraguayan senator's racist attack

Kylian Mbappé controversy France defeated Paraguay in a heated World Cup match marked by physical confrontations. Following the game, Mbappé appeared to taunt Paraguayan players and did not shake hands with goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

Amarilla rained on Mbappé after the game and published several racist social media posts. She referred to Mbappé as a "brute" and a "colonised Cameroonian." She also made derogatory remarks about his African heritage. She said that he "sucked on coconuts, and the most educated creatures he ever listened to were chimpanzees" as a kid.

Mbappé responded with a strongly worded public statement.

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position," the France captain said.

He added that Amarilla's remarks had overshadowed Paraguay's impressive World Cup campaign and accused her of spreading hatred and racism instead of representing her country with dignity.

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Claims of hacking come after an apology from Celeste Amarilla Amarilla later deleted the original posts and expressed regret for insulting Mbappé. However, she stopped short of offering an unconditional apology.

Instead, she demanded that Mbappé apologise to her, alleging "gender-based violence" and "political violence." She also threatened legal action against the footballer

The controversy further escalated during a Paraguayan Senate session on Wednesday.

According to Forbes, Amarilla again criticized Mbappé, reportedly calling him a “son of a b—-” for disrespecting goalkeeper Orlando Gill by refusing to shake his hand after the match. “He’s not French, a Frenchman wouldn't do that,” she had said.

During the same Senate session, Senate President Basilio Núñez said Amarilla's remarks "aren't just bad, they're terrible and they don't represent what most Paraguayans think."

France vs Morocco win With yet another incredibly strong World Cup performance, France easily defeated Morocco.

In a 2-0 victory, Mbappe scored once more, but the forward had a late injury scare. Mbappe scored a beautiful finish to put France ahead after an early penalty was saved.

He now shares the Golden Boot race with Lionel Messi after scoring his eighth goal of the tournament.