Kylian Mbappé and the need to prove himself again and again

Geniuses have their own way of standing out. Sometimes, it is apparent from the way they strut around the field... with an air of arrogance that announces their superiority. It could be the skill, the vision or their sheer physical gifts. But mostly it is a combination of all these things. France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a hat-trick against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. (Reuters File)

But no one is born a genius. Rather that mindset is often a result of performances; of successes; of failures; of experiences... stacking one on top of another over the years, moulding a supreme existence. To do it in football, the world’s most popular sport, and be recognised for it is anything but easy.

Kylian Mbappe has done that. And yet, somehow, he is called upon to give proof of his genius. Over and over again. Strange but true.

The 27-year-old from France has an impressive record supporting his claims. Especially in the final match of a World Cup, the pinnacle of the international game. Mbappe has scored the most goals (4: 1 in 2018, 3 in 2022), was just the second teenager to score in one (in 2018, joining Pelé who achieved the feat in 1958) and is one of only two players (along with Geoff Hurst) to score a hattrick in the title-round (2022). Also, his eight goals in the last edition were most in a single World Cup in the 21st century.

Mbappe’s speed has always been the talking point. Matty Cash didn’t know what or who went past him when Poland met France at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium and who can forget Mbappe outpacing Argentina in the 2018 round of 16 and again in the 2022 final. Mbappe in full flight can be a blur. He is different from Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo but just as special.

He has had a pretty good run in his two years at Real Madrid. The 86 goals in his first two seasons (44 in 2024/25, 42 in 2025/26) with the club, matched the impressive start Ronaldo had made in his early days at Real.

Yet, Real haven’t won either La Liga or Champions League since the Frenchman joined. It is a point that rankles many fans and certainly gets under Mbappe’s skin as well.