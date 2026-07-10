Monsoons may fail us, wastewater will not

The climate crisis is making India’s water crisis harder to manage. Rainfall is becoming less reliable and more erratic, and is arriving in short, intense bursts that run off before the ground can absorb them, while aquifers that took millennia to fill are being depleted within decades. What, then, is India’s water-resilience strategy for rural regions where nearly half of India’s workforce lives and still depends on agriculture for their livelihood? Unlike rainfall, a city’s wastewater supply does not typically depend on the monsoon. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times/ Representative)

Part of the answer is in plain sight. Every city that consumes water also produces a steady, drought-proof stream of wastewater. Yet, across India, this resource is still largely treated as waste rather than a source of fresh water. Bengaluru offers a glimpse of what is possible. Every day, the city consumes roughly 2.6 billion litres of freshwater and produces nearly 1.9 billion litres of wastewater. Roughly three-quarters is treated, and about one-third of that treated water is reused. Most of the remainder simply flows downstream. By volume of treated wastewater among global cities, Bengaluru is second only to Mexico City. Over the past decade, however, the city has begun treating this wastewater not as a liability but as a resource. The Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley (KC Valley) project, launched in 2018, is India’s largest wastewater-reuse initiative. Together with the newer Hebbal–Nagawara scheme, it is designed to transfer roughly 650 million litres of treated water each day into the drought-prone districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur.

Unlike rainfall, a city’s wastewater supply does not typically depend on the monsoon. It arrives every day, in good years and bad, making it a potentially powerful source of climate resilience. Cities have the political power to make sure that water is sourced from rivers near and far, and to that extent, are likely to always get priority over rural India. The treated water is discharged into a network of restored lakes that once formed the backbone of the region’s water system. The districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur — to the north and east of Bengaluru — historically had more than 3,000 interconnected tanks and lakes that captured seasonal rainfall and recharged shallow aquifers. Many fell into neglect with the spread of deep borewells, which proved unsustainable both in terms of groundwater extraction and electricity consumption. Today, treated wastewater is helping revive this older system of water storage and recharge.

Today, treated water from Bengaluru replenishes more than 200 lakes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur and another 125 in neighbouring districts. The engineering is surprisingly simple. Treated wastewater is released into restored lakes, where it mixes with rainwater and slowly percolates through the soil. The earth itself becomes the final treatment plant, removing many remaining contaminants before the water reaches the aquifer. This process, known as soil aquifer treatment, produces water suitable for agriculture today and, after conventional treatment, can meet drinking-water standards.

At the centre of this vision is the Biome Environmental Trust and its founder, S Vishwanath, who has spent decades arguing that Indian cities possess water resources they routinely overlook. Vishwanath describes a city’s water system as having four taps: rainwater, imported surface water (such as Cauvery water, in Bengaluru’s context), lakes and groundwater, and treated wastewater. The fourth tap, largely ignored by most cities, is the one Bengaluru has begun redirecting toward water-scarce rural districts. His benchmark for a successful urban water system is simply an open well filled with clean water. Open wells require a fraction of the energy needed to pump water from deep borewells, have a lower carbon footprint, and provide a visible indicator of aquifer health.

In Devanahalli, on Bengaluru’s northern edge and adjacent to the fort that was the birthplace of Tipu Sultan, this idea has been taken a step further. There, treated wastewater and rainwater are used to recharge a shallow aquifer through a local lake system. By the end of 2024, the project was meeting roughly 12% of the water needs of 40,000 residents through a network of revived open wells and filtered borewells. After conventional treatment, the water meets national drinking-water standards, making it one of India’s first municipal water-supply schemes built around soil aquifer treatment.

Wastewater entering the system first undergoes secondary treatment to remove solids and organic matter before being pumped into recharge lakes. From there, gravity and time take over. As the water slowly moves through Kolar’s sandy soils, natural biological and physical processes provide further purification before it reaches the aquifer and is eventually withdrawn through wells for treatment and distribution.

The results are striking. A six-year study by the Indian Institute of Science found groundwater levels in recharge zones increased by between 58% and 73%, while recharge rates rose roughly tenfold. Borewells that once had to be drilled to extraordinary depths are now striking water much closer to the surface. Six years of monitoring found no evidence of harmful metal contamination, adverse health effects in people or livestock, or soil degradation, although continued surveillance remains essential.

The project is not without challenges. Some lakes have become choked with water hyacinth, a symptom of nutrient overload and eutrophication. Public reporting of treatment-plant performance remains inconsistent. And because many village drinking-water wells lie close to recharge lakes, expanding the use of tertiary treatment will become increasingly important as these systems scale.

Even so, one of the world’s most ambitious examples of rural water resilience built on urban wastewater is unfolding in India. The lesson is that treated wastewater is not an embarrassment to be flushed beyond city limits or sent into rivers (which makes the water downstream unusable). For a warming and increasingly water-stressed country, it may be the most reliable water resource our cities possess. Nagpur, Chennai, Surat and Hyderabad have all begun treating wastewater as a resource rather than a waste stream, but none has approached Bengaluru’s scale. India has spent decades thinking about wastewater as something to dispose of safely, while the climate crisis demands that we think of how to use it to build resilience. Every growing Indian city produces a drought-proof stream of water every day of the year; the question is whether we can afford not to use this valuable resource.

Ramanan Laxminarayan is president, One Health Trust. The views expressed are personal