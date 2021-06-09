Maharashtra records 10,989 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Maharashtra, which has been witnessing a sharp drop in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), recorded 10,989 infections on Wednesday, taking the tally to 5.86 million, the state’s health department bulletin showed. The state reported a rise of 98 from Tuesday’s count of 10,891 Covid-19 cases. The state also recorded 261 related fatalities, which took the death toll to 101,833.

Maharashtra’s drop in the number of Covid-19 cases comes in the backdrop of 220,912 tests done in the last 24 hours. This means more people were tested in the last 24 hours which could mean higher identification of cases. The state had tested at least 211,000 people between June 7 and June 8.

Maharashtra currently has 161,864 active cases. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.74%. The state reported 16,379 recoveries in the last 24 hours pushing the tally of recovered people to 5.59 million. Maharashtra's recovery rate stood at 95.45%.

Mumbai reported 785 cases on Wednesday, registering a marginal spike in the number of fresh cases. The financial hub reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. Mumbai's case tally reached 712,840 with the addition of the new cases. The city has recorded 15,033 deaths so far.

Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Mumbai and Thane continue to recover from the high caseloads of Covid-19. The districts were among those contributing the most number of cases to the national caseload. Active cases in Pune dropped to 19,275, which is highest in the state, while Mumbai (17,939), Thane (16,076) and Kolhapur (17,822) also reported a high number of active cases. Gadchiroli, Gondia, Buldhana and Palghar have reported less than 500 active cases. Palghar has the lowest number of active cases (44) in the state.