Maharashtra records 16,062 Covid-19 cases; Mumbai reports close to 2k infections

Maharashtra recorded 16,062 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,314,413. The death toll reached 52,861, with 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Financial hub Mumbai recorded a spike of more than 200 cases as 1,963 cases took the city's Covid-19 tally to 343,962. Mumbai had recorded 1,709 cases on Saturday and the city has been recording more than 1,000 cases for more than ten days in a row, according to the Covid-19 bulletin released by the state health ministry. Mumbai also reported seven deaths taking the Covid-19 toll in the city to 11,535.

Maharashtra active cases tally is 126,231 with the bulk of the active cases being reported from Pune and Nagpur districts which currently have 25,673 and 16,964 active cases respectively. The number of active cases also rose for Mumbai and Thane as both cities now have more than 12,000 active cases.

The rise in the number of cases comes in the backdrop of an increase in the number of tests. Maharashtra conducted 108,381 tests in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, the Covid-19 dashboard showed that the state had conducted 97,918 tests. The state has tested 17,516,885 people until Sunday. The state recorded a case fatality ratio of 2.28%. Maharashtra reported 8,861 recoveries taking the number of 2,134,072.

Among other districts, Aurangabad and Nashik reported more than 7,000 active cases. Amravati and Akola districts saw a dip in the number of cases. Buldhana, Latur, Wardha and Nanded also recorded more than 150 cases to its tally of active cases over the past 24 hours.

The Maharashtra government warned citizens against complacency and said that if people continue to flout Covid-19 preventative measures the state government will be forced to take a decision on implementing a strict lockdown.