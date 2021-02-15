Maharashtra records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases after 39 days, experts sound alarm

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded over 4,000 Covid-19 cases after a gap of 39 days, while Mumbai reported over 600 cases after exactly a month. With the number of cases seeing an upward trajectory for the past four or five days, health experts have sounded an alarm stating that administration will have to increase tracing and testing, while the people will have to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. They also suggested that areas where cases have seen an uptick should be put on “red alert”.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,092 Covid-19 infections, over 4,000 for the first time since January 6, taking its tally to 2,064,278. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 600 cases after 31 days with 645 fresh infections. The city last saw over 600 cases in a day on January 14.

Health experts, who are also on state government panels and task forces, have attributed the rise in cases to the increased movement of people post the resumption of activities and the operation of trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and Covid fatigue in wearing masks and sanitising.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Covid task force in the state, said, “Kerala and Maharashtra are outliers. And the increase in cases has coincided with three things—full unlocking, gram panchayat elections, and some degree of schools and colleges reopening. All these three things have a significant role. In geographies like Mumbai, MMR, the population in trains is increasing. These are the reasons for the increase in the cases and need to be looked at urgently.”

Dr Joshi added that footfall in Mumbai trains has gone up from 2 million to 3.4 million after the general public was allowed to use trains from February 1. “We definitely need to remain alert and should avoid complacency,” he said.

For Mumbai, Dr Joshi said that the population that was thus far unexposed to the virus could be getting affected. He suggested that areas should be re-looked at and put on “red alert”. “Covid is going to become an endemic in Mumbai. We will routinely see cases between 400 and 600 daily. But it should not drastically spike. The exposed population could have herd immunity, but the unexposed population is getting hurt now. For example, children who never stepped out earlier are now going to schools. We might see a spurt in these cases. We need to increase testing, tracking and isolation,” Dr Joshi said.

Meanwhile, Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state government on Covid-19 and former director-general of health services, said that he was “warning” of a possible surge in daily cases. He painted a grim picture saying Mumbai, which was a hotspot of Covid-19, could be in more “trouble” with train traffic increasing.

“Mumbai could get into trouble with local trains starting and flow of people increasing from its surrounding areas. The numbers were expected to rise as people are lax in Covid-appropriate behaviour. We are seeing a similar rise in Pune as well as people are behaving as if the pandemic has passed,” Salunkhe said.

He added that the vaccination drive is progressing slowly and it will take time for herd immunity to build after inoculation. He said, “The vaccination is taking place at a slow pace. The inoculation of the general public (above age 50, and with comorbidities) will start only next month. Till that period at least, people have to remain vigilant.”