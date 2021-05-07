Maharashtra records dip of more than 8,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded 54,022 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday reporting a dip of nearly 8,172 cases recorded on Thursday taking the total tally to 4,996,758. The state also reported 898 deaths taking the death toll to 74,413. The decrease in number of cases amid a drop in the number of tests. Maharashtra tested 268,912 people in the last 24 hours compared to the 277,086 tests conducted between May 5 and May 6, according to a health bulletin released by the state government.

Pune and Nagpur were among the worst affected districts along with Mumbai as they reported high active caseload. Pune with 120,512 active cases has the highest number of active cases in the state followed by Nagpur which has 61,680 active cases. Mumbai (54,162) and Nashik (40,434) also reported a high number of active cases. Maharashtra currently has 654,788 active Covid-19 cases.

Mumbai also saw a dip in the number of active cases. The financial hub recorded 3,040 new cases which took its tally to 671,125. The death toll in Mumbai reached 13,651 with 71 fresh fatalities. The recovery rate stood at 85.36% as the state discharged 37,386 people pushing the tally of recovered people to 4,265,326.

Maharashtra is among the top 10 states which has reported a large number of cases as well as deaths. The state has requested the Centre for more medical oxygen, remdesivir and Covid-19 vaccines in order to tackle the pandemic.

