Maharashtra records lowest one-day spike in Covid cases in 6 months

Maharashtra on Monday recorded its lowest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases in nearly six months (174 days) as it added 4,505 fresh infections, taking its tally to 6,357,833. The state reported 3,663 cases on February 16. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray met the state’s Covid-19 task-force members to deliberate over further relaxations, including opening up malls, cinema halls, auditoriums, places of worship, and increased operational hours for restaurants and eateries. Besides that, the chief minister discussed preparations for a possible third wave.

The active case count in the state stood at 68,375 on Monday. The state also reported 68 deaths, pushing the toll to 134,064. Mumbai added 218 new cases, taking city’s tally to 737,715. Mumbai added three fatalities, pushing its toll to 15,954, and active cases were 4,599 on Monday.

Thackeray took stock of the Covid-19 situation and sought a view from experts on further unlocking in restrictions, senior officials said. Last week, minister Aaditya Thackeray had hinted that not just local trains, the state will look at easing curbs for people, who have taken both jabs, in other activities as well.

Maharashtra added 95,108 fresh cases between June 1 and June 7, which dropped to 61,489 between July 1 and 7-- drop of 35%. Mumbai on the other hand saw a dip of 33.34% during the same period as it added 4,056 new cases between July 1 and 7. In the first seven days of August, the state added 44,075 new infections, while Mumbai added 2718, a drop of 28.32% and 32.99%, respectively.