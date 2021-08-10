Covid-19: Over 3 million fully vaccinated people to use Mumbai locals, says BMC commissioner

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that around 3 million (30 lakh) people, who have received both doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), will use local trains from August 15. In an address to state on Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that fully vaccinated members of public will be allowed to travel on Mumbai’s local trains from the said date.

“We have around 1.9 million people in Mumbai who are fully vaccinated, and 5.6 million who have received their first dose. However, local trains also run in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), in areas under which, 1.2 million people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. So, around 3 million people will be allowed to board local trains since they are fully vaccinated,” BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday, a day after Thackeray’s announcement.

Chahal further said that after the chief minister’s announcement, the BMC held a meeting with the Railways, adding that a meeting took place last Thursday as well. “We are trying to arrange photo passes for these 3 million people. These will have their vaccination certificate, as well as their photos, which will help them board the Mumbai locals,” he said, adding that the BMC aims to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries in the city by November 15 or 30.

The BMC commissioner described the vaccination certificate as an “immunity certificate.” He also cautioned the people that in future, the certificate might be required if malls reopen and, until the pandemic ends, people won’t be allowed to board local trains without their vaccination certificates.

A person is considered to be “fully vaccinated” against the viral disease 15 days after being administered the second vaccine dose.

On Sunday, Mumbai logged 218 fresh Covid-19 infections and three related fatalities, down from 305 cases and nine deaths on August 8. The city’s cumulative infection tally stands at 737,715, including 15,954 deaths, according to government data.

