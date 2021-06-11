Maharashtra records more than 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for two days in a row; death toll reaches 106,367

Maharashtra recorded 11,766 cases on Friday, taking the state-wide tally of cases to 5,887,853. The state also witnessed 406 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative toll to 106,367. The total number of recoveries reached 5,616,857, after 8,104 people recovered from the infection. The capital city of Mumbai recorded 721 new cases and 24 deaths, according to the state health bulletin.

Friday's tally marks a decrease from the12,207 cases recorded on Thursday, and an increase from the 10,989 Covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday. The number of tests conducted also went up as 254,301 tests were conducted on Friday as compared to the 228,611 samples tested a day before. Till date the state has tested 37,611,005 samples, showed the health bulletin.

The death toll in the western state also went up on Friday after 406 more deaths were recorded compared to 393 fatalities reported the day before.

Click here for complete coverage on Coronavirus

The Maharashtra government reconciled 2,213 deaths on Friday, while 1,522 coronavirus-related casualties were reconciled on Thursday, taking the death toll up to 103,748. State minister Rajesh Tope issued an ultimatum to all civil surgeons appointed in government hospitals on updating fatality numbers within two days, failing which they will be subjected to action.

Maximum city Mumbai witnessed an increase in the daily count after 721 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to the 655 recorded a day before. The total number of cases in the capital now stands at 715,146. The daily toll too went up on Friday after 24 deaths were recorded, compared to the 22 fatalities recorded on Thursday.

The doubling rate, time taken by the infection to double the number of cases, now stands at 598 days, and the recovery rate is at 95%, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body also said that 9,521 individuals have been contacted in the last 24 hours, out of whom 845 are considered to be "high risk contact". The city currently has 95 containment zones and 92 sealed buildings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON