Maharashtra reports 1,113 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,113 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the active caseload to 6,129. Three fatalities were also reported in the past 24 hours, according to the state health department bulletin.

1,083 patients in Maharashtra had recovered from the infection in past 24 hours.(HT_PRINT)

The total Covid-19 tally now stands at 81,59,506, while the death rate is currently at 1.82 per cent.

The statement added that 1,083 patients had recovered from the infection, while overall 80,04,835 patients were discharged so far. Maharashtra’s recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent.

Out of 8,68,50,901 laboratory samples, 81,59,506 have tested positive (09.39 per cent) for coronavirus till today.

75 people in the state have died from the disease since January this year. 73.33 per cent of these deaths were in people aged over 60 years. 71 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities while 9 per cent did not report any comorbidities.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported over 200 cases for the third consecutive day, reported news agency PTI. The 207 new cases took the city’s overall tally to 11,61,343. The death toll rose to 19,756 with one fatality in 24 hours.

On Wednesday, it had recorded 234 cases and one fatality. In its bulletin, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the recovery count of the city grew to 11,40,063 after 273 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai's active infections stand at 1,524 now, it said, adding that its recovery rate is currently 98.2 per cent. The growth rate of positive cases between April 13 and 19 was 0.0180 per cent while the case doubling rate is 3,732 days.

While Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, the situation in Pune district is improving as the caseload has hit a plateau. This trend is being observed in the last 15 days as the positive and active cases continue to remain in one range, said health officials on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

