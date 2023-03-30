Maharashtra reports 63% jump in daily Covid cases with 694; highest since Oct

Maharashtra reported a 63 percent jump in its daily Covid-19 cases with 694 new infections - the highest since October last year. According to a state health department bulletin, no Covid-related deaths were reported in a day. The fatality rate stands at 1.82 percent in the state. Maharashtra reports 63% jump in daily Covid-19 cases with 694 new infections; highest since Oct

A total of 184 people showed recovery in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 98.14 percent.

Amid concerns over a fresh spike of Covid cases and H3N2 influenza cases in the country, India saw over a 40 percent rise in the daily tally with 3,016 new infections in the last 24 hours on Thursday - the highest daily in nearly six months. A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year.

The active caseload rose to 13,509.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj held an emergency meeting with officials after 300 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the national capital on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said they were getting some indicators about the spike in Covid cases but they are fully prepared.

On Monday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with States and UTs to review the preparedness status, and stressed ramping up the Covid testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

