Delhi logs 300 new Covid cases in 24 hours, highest since September last year

Amid concerns over a fresh spike of Covid cases and H3N2 influenza cases in the country, Delhi on Wednesday logged 300 new cases in 24 hours - the highest since September last year. According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department, the national capital also reported two Covid-related deaths. The positivity rate in the city climbed to 13.89 percent, while the active cases stand at 806. The positivity rate in Delhi climbed to 13.89 percent, while the active cases stand at 806. (File photo)

The bulletin said 54 Covid-19 patients are admitted to hospitals, while 452 are in home isolation. A total of 163 people showed recovery in the last 24 hours.

Health officials have conducted 2,160 tests for coronavirus in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 141 people have been vaccinated in Delhi - the first dose was given to 27 beneficiaries, 2nd dose to 34, and 80 precaution doses were registered.

India logged 2,151 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours on Wednesday - making it the highest since October last year. The Covid-related death toll has increased to 5,30,848 – three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka, and three reconciled by Kerala.

In view of the rising cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Monday with States and UTs through video conference to review the preparedness status. Bhushan stressed ramping up the Covid testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

Last week, he also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid-19 situation.