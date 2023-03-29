India reports 2,151 fresh Covid cases, highest since October last year

India logged 2,151 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours amid conern cover a fresh spike in infections in the country, according to Union health ministry data updated Wednesday. The Covid-related death toll has increased to 5,30,848, the data updated at 8 am stated. A medic collects a sample for the Covid-19 test at a public health centre, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

The rise in Covid cases has prompted officials to review the preparedness status, with Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chairing a high-level meeting on Monday with States and UTs through a Video Conference. Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Dept. of Health Research were also present in the review meeting. He stressed ramping up of testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

Bhushan last week made a

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 & Influenza situation in the country in terms of preparedness of health infrastructure & logistics, status of the vaccination campaign, emergence of new Covid-19 variants & Influenza types and their public health implications for the country. This high-level review meeting comes in the backdrop of a spike in Influenza cases in the country & rise of Covid-19 cases in the past 2 weeks.

A comprehensive presentation was made covering the global Covid-19 situation including the rising cases in India by Secretary, Health, MoHFW. The Prime Minister was briefed that India has been witnessing a slight rise in new cases with average daily cases reported as 888 and weekly positivity reported as 0.98% in the week ending 22nd Mar, 2023. However, 1.08 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally during the same week.

