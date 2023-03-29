Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra logs 450 new covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 2,343

Maharashtra logs 450 new covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 2,343

PTI |
Mar 29, 2023 05:45 AM IST

Mumbai city saw 135 new cases, taking its tally to 11,55,662, which includes 19,747 deaths.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 450 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,42,509 and three fatalities, an official from the state health department said.

The daily count of infections has doubled since Monday, when the state reported 205 cases.
The daily count of infections has doubled since Monday, when the state reported 205 cases.

The daily count of infections has doubled since Monday, when the state reported 205 cases. With the addition of the latest casualties, the toll has reached 1,48,438, while the count of recoveries rose to 79,91,728 after 316 patients recovered in the 24 hours, the official said.

According to the health department's report, 10,787 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted across the state to 8,65,96,047. Of the latest infections, Mumbai circle reported the highest 227, followed by Pune with 138, Kolhapur 25, Nashik 22, Nagpur and Akola with 17 cases each, and four from Latur.

Kolhapur and Latur circles reported two and one casualty respectively, the report stated. Mumbai city saw 135 new case, taking its tally to 11,55,662, which includes 19,747 deaths. With this, Maharashtra now has 2,343 active cases, of which 663 were from Mumbai district, followed by 605 cases in Pune and 429 in Thane district.

The recovery rate is at 98.15 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, the report stated. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 79,91,728; fresh cases: 450; death toll 1,48,438; recoveries 79,91,728 ; active cases 2,343; total tests: 8,65,96,047.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharastra mumbai coronavirus covid-19 + 2 more
maharastra mumbai coronavirus covid-19 + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out