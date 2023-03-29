Maharashtra logs 450 new covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 2,343

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 450 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,42,509 and three fatalities, an official from the state health department said. The daily count of infections has doubled since Monday, when the state reported 205 cases.

With the addition of the latest casualties, the toll has reached 1,48,438, while the count of recoveries rose to 79,91,728 after 316 patients recovered in the 24 hours, the official said.

According to the health department's report, 10,787 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted across the state to 8,65,96,047. Of the latest infections, Mumbai circle reported the highest 227, followed by Pune with 138, Kolhapur 25, Nashik 22, Nagpur and Akola with 17 cases each, and four from Latur.

Kolhapur and Latur circles reported two and one casualty respectively, the report stated. Mumbai city saw 135 new case, taking its tally to 11,55,662, which includes 19,747 deaths. With this, Maharashtra now has 2,343 active cases, of which 663 were from Mumbai district, followed by 605 cases in Pune and 429 in Thane district.

The recovery rate is at 98.15 per cent and case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, the report stated. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 79,91,728; fresh cases: 450; death toll 1,48,438; recoveries 79,91,728 ; active cases 2,343; total tests: 8,65,96,047.