Maharashtra reports 85 new Omicron cases, Mumbai has 53 of them

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, pushing the statewide tally to 252. So far, 99 of the patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, the state health department said.

Of these, 53 cases were detected in Mumbai that reported a massive spike in its daily Covid-19 tally at 2,510.

The remaining infections of the new highly transmissible variant were reported from Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Panvel, Kolhapur and some other places. With this, Mumbai’s Omicron tally touched 137.

As far as the overall Covid-19 figures are concerned, the state reported a major jump in the last 24 hours with 3,900 new cases taking the cumulative tally to 66,65,386. A day ago, 2172 fresh infections were recorded. The positivity rate currently stood at 9.69%.

With 20 more people dying from the viral disease, the state’s fatality tally was pushed to 1,41,496. Also, 1,306 people recovered from the disease that took the cumulative recovery figure to 65,06,137.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government released a new set of detailed guidelines for New Year celebrations this year and urged citizens to keep it “low key” in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

