Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid infections at 4,165, active caseload breaches 21,000-mark
Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,165 cases in the last 24 hours, marginally lower than the 4,255 infections registered a day ago. The state logged three pandemic-related deaths of which Mumbai accounted for two, the state health department said. The western state’s capital, Mumbai, also reported 2,255 new cases.
The western state has more than 21,000 active cases at the moment. With this, the cumulative tally of the virus in the state has reached 79,27,862, and death toll reached 1,47,883.
Every district in Maharashtra has now active coronavirus patients. The third death in the state was recorded from Jalgaon.
Meanwhile, the state saw 3,047 people being cured of the virus, taking the total number of recovered cases to 77,58,230. The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 97.86 per cent. The bulletin also showed that Maharashtra has so far conducted a total of 8,15,17,399 tests for Covid-19, including 44,483 during the day.
Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 934 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,17,090, an official said on Friday.
On Thursday, two more cases of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus were also reported in the state, the state health department said. Both patients are from Nagpur and have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The department said the two patients have recovered from the infection in home isolation. The patients – a 29-year-old male and a 54-year-old female – were found to have contracted Covid-19 on June 6 and 9, respectively. With this, the total of B.A.4 and B.A.5 variant cases found in the state reached 19.
Meanwhile, India reported 12,847 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of active caseload to over 63,063, the Union health ministry said.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics