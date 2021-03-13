Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Shiv Sena warns of ‘consequences’ after party office attacked in Belgaum
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena warns of ‘consequences’ after party office attacked in Belgaum

Shiv Sena on Saturday warned of ‘consequences’ after activists of an outfit allegedly attacked Shiv Sena office in Belgaum in Karnataka and damaged the vehicle of its local leader on Friday
By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)

Shiv Sena on Saturday warned of ‘consequences’ after activists of an outfit allegedly attacked Shiv Sena office in Belgaum in Karnataka and damaged the vehicle of its local leader on Friday.

“Our party office was attacked on Friday. If this continues, we will have to take political steps and there could be consequences,” said Sena member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Saturday.

Shiv Sena has blamed Kannada Rakshan Vedike, a Karnataka-based outfit for the attack. The outfit has been opposing the Marathi speaking people’s demand for inclusion in Maharashtra.

Raut said the Centre should intervene to stop violence against Marathi speaking people in border areas of Karnataka.

Marathi speaking people in Belgaum, Nipani and other areas of Karnataka have been agitating for inclusion in Maharashtra for over five decades. Raut said the Sena leaders and workers will reach Belgaum soon. “If we are not allowed then we will also stop people coming from Karnataka. Center should intervene to stop the injustice being done to Marathi people,” Raut said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze arrested for bomb found outside Ambani house: NIA

SpiceJet announces 66 new non-stop domestic flights

University of Mumbai approves 724-crore budget for 2021-22

Mumbai Congress demands resignation of BJP Mumbai chief over FIR in flat case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP