Maharashtra signs agreements for hydro power projects worth 24,631 crore

Mumbai: The water resources department of the Maharashtra government signed three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on Monday to generate pump storage hydro power projects with a combined capacity of 5,630 megawatts (MW). The estimated investment for these projects is ₹24,631 crore, with the state government projecting the creation of 10,300 jobs. The estimated investment for these projects is ₹ 24,631 crore, with the state government projecting the creation of 10,300 jobs.(PIB)

The initiative aligns with the state government's decision to increase hydro power generation capacity using a pump storage system. This innovative approach involves generating hydro power from an upper reservoir, storing the water in a lower reservoir, and then pumping it back to the upper reservoir at night to generate more power during peak daytime demand.

The water resources department, acting as the nodal agency, signed MOUs with state-owned Mahagenco, Tata Power, and Avaada Group to develop the hydro power projects.

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, stated that these MOUs would contribute to achieving the target of generating 50% of total power through renewable sources by 2030.

Mahagenco plans to develop an 80 MW pump storage project at the Koyna left bank dam foot power house. The company already operates the Koyna foot storage hydro power project, and this new pump storage facility will enhance its power generation capacity.

Tata Power has committed to developing two pumped hydro storage projects in the state: a 1,000 MW project at Bhivpuri in Raigad district and an 1,800 MW project at Shirawata in Pune district. The company aims to commission these projects by the financial years 2027 and 2028, respectively, with a proposed capital investment of ₹13,000 crore.

Avaada Group, a company specialising in green energy, signed MOUs to develop two pumped storage projects with a combined capacity of 2,750 MW. These include the 1,500 MW Pawana-Falyan pump storage project in Pune and Raigad districts and the 1,250 MW Kumbhavade project in Kolhapur and Ratnagiri districts. Avaada plans to invest approximately ₹14,000 crore in these projects over the next five to seven years.

These agreements mark a significant step in Maharashtra's commitment to renewable energy and sustainable power generation. The pump storage hydro power projects are expected to play a crucial role in meeting the state's growing energy demands while contributing to its renewable energy targets.

The initiative also highlights the increasing collaboration between government entities and private sector companies in developing large-scale infrastructure projects. As these projects progress, they are likely to have a substantial impact on Maharashtra's energy landscape, potentially serving as a model for other states seeking to expand their renewable energy capabilities.