Maharashtra social outfits demand investigation into Delhi violence, support farmers’ protest

Social outfits in Maharashtra, which have been supporting the farmers’ protest against new farm laws, have condemned the January 26 Delhi violence but reiterated their support to the agitating farmers. They are now demanding a detailed inquiry into what happened on January 26 and want the guilty to be punished.

The Jan Aandolanaanchi Sangharsh Samiti (Maharashtra) blamed anti-social elements for indulging in violence. “We demand that there should be a proper investigation regarding this incident. Such anti-social elements need to be identified, and appropriate legal action should be taken,” read a statement issued by the samiti. It said that the farmers have been protesting peacefully from the last two months, and efforts were being made to defame the protests.

The Kamgar Sanghatana Samyukta Kruti Samiti (Maharashtra) has called the violence a Central government conspiracy to break the struggle. “How can anyone even enter the Red Fort when the whole area is turned into a fortress on such an important day?” questioned Vishwas Utagi, co-convenor of the samiti. “The whole thing is suspicious as one faction started its march before time, deviated from the given route and then indulged in violence,” said Utagi.

The Satyashodhak Shetkari Sabha (SSS) said it does not stand with those farmers who indulged in violence. “It is an attempt to divert attention from the real struggle and spoil the name of a genuine agitation,” said Kishore Dhamale, SSS. “We would not like to associate ourselves with such anti-social elements at any cost,” he added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year, against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. On January 26, a tractor march was organised by the farmers that got derailed and violence erupted in the Red Fort area.

Nandurbar farmer dies on her way back home

Sitabai Tadvi, a farm leader from Nandurbar, who was a part of the farmers’ protest at Delhi, died due to the cold in Jaipur. Tadvi, who was at the forefront of the farmers’ agitation, was travelling back to her village from Alwar. She fell ill on the way and was admitted to a hospital at Jaipur where she succumbed to her illness, according to reports.