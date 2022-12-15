Maharashtra: Tiger kills 3 in 3 separate incidents in last 3 days

Three persons were killed in three separate tiger attacks in the last three days in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, taking the death toll of humans killed by big cats in the district to 50, officials said on Thursday.

According to forest officials, the deceased persons identified as Swarupa Prashant Yeltiwar (50), Baburao Kamble (49) and Kailash Gedekar (46), were allegedly mauled by the tigers in the last three days near the Tadoba Tiger Reserve.

Swarupa was plucking raw cotton on her farm in Khedi village on Thursday when a tiger came from the nearby jungle and attacked her, killing her instantly. The tiger ran away leaving her body after other villagers shouted.

Baburao, a resident of Rudrapur, was killed near Saoli on Wednesday morning when he was returning home from his farm.

On Tuesday, Gedekar of Nilsani Pethgaon was killed by a tiger on his farm. The tiger mauled the farmer to death and dragged his body into the nearby forest. His body was found by his family on Wednesday morning.

With Thursday’s kill, 50 people, most of them villagers, were killed in different attacks by big cats in Chandrapur district from January until December 15 this year, chief conservator of forests (CCCF) Prakash Lonkar, Chandrapur circle, informed.

Among them, 44 persons died in tiger attacks while six were killed by leopards, he said.

“Among the victims, 39 people were killed in Chandrapur forest division while 11 near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and Forest Development Corporation Maharashtra (FDCM) jungle,” informed Lonkar.