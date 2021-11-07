Maharashtra to allocate funds for fire audits of district hospitals: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday that the state government will allocate funds for fire safety audits in all district hospitals, adding a post of 'fire safety officer' has also been proposed in all such hospitals.

His comments came a day after a massive fire broke out in the ICU ward of the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital, killing 11 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Most of the deceased were senior citizens.

A senior fire officer of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation told news agency PTI on Sunday that the hospital lacked various fire safety measures suggested by the civic body.

Addressing reporters after visiting the incident site on Sunday, Rajesh Tope said that officials informed him that a short circuit was the cause of the blaze. He requested an amount of ₹217 crore should be immediately sanctioned by the government to conduct the fire safety audits of such hospitals.

"A committee formed to probe the Ahmednagar fire tragedy has been asked to submit a report in eight days, following which action will be taken against the guilty," Rajesh Tope told reporters on Sunday.

He pointed out that after the fire broke out on Saturday, the hospital staff immediately used fire extinguishers to douse the flames, but they were not effective enough due to the thick smoke.

Tope said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray issued instructions to prevent fire incidents in future, and health workers will be given the training to deal with such situations and mock drills will be implemented.

With regard to the formation of the post of a fire safety officer in each district hospital, the Maharashtra health minister said on Sunday that the official will keep a check on fire safety-related aspects in all government-run district, tehsil and rural hospitals.

Tope also said there is a need to plan on what kind of materials should be inside the ICU wards to avoid such tragic incidents in future.

The Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of the victims while an FIR has been registered against unknown people under the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Section 304(A), for causing death due to negligence.

