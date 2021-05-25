Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Tope
mumbai news

Maharashtra to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Tope

Rajesh Tope said the Maharashtra government has issued a GR (government resolution) regarding such treatment and the finance department has allocated ₹30 crore for the same.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 02:32 PM IST
There are 2,245 patients of mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus, in Maharashtra, Tope told reporters after attending a review meeting on the mucormycosis and Covid-19 cases in the state.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the state would get 60,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the key drug for the treatment of mucormycosis patients, from June 1 onwards.

There are 2,245 patients of mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus, in Maharashtra, Tope told reporters after attending a review meeting on the mucormycosis and Covid-19 cases in the state.

Tope said the state has floated a global tender for procuring Amphotericin-B vials for the treatment of mucormycosis. "The state would get 60,000 vials of the medicine from June 1 onwards. It will be an additional supply apart from the current allocation of the medicine by the Centre," he said. The minister said there are 2,245 patients of black fungus in the state and out of them, 1,007 are already covered under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), he said.

“The entire cost of the treatment of mucormycosis patients under the MJPJAY will be free of cost, including the cost of the medicine. The state is also trying to cap the cost of treatment of mucormycosis patients who are admitted in private hospitals,” he said.

Tope said the Maharashtra government has issued a GR (government resolution) regarding such treatment and the finance department has allocated 30 crore for the same. There have been several cases of mucormycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection, among Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra and some other states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajesh kareer rajeshwari pawar rajesh rao
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP