Maharashtra to improve quality of driving with tracks, 65 simulators

To improve the quality of driving in the city as a part of the road safety month initiative, the transport department is seeking the support of educational institutions including schools and colleges to provide their ground on weekends, to use as driving tracks.

The transport department will also be getting 65 simulators for Maharashtra.

The simulators will cost between ₹7 lakh to ₹9 lakh each and will be installed at driving training institutions across Maharashtra. The simulators will help drivers with testing and improving their skills in various conditions, including traffic, speed bumps, bad roads, pedestrians moving and heavy rainfall.

The simulators will be made mandatory for people applying for a learner’s license.

“Land in Mumbai and surrounding areas is scarce. We are working on the plan to approach colleges and schools to use their premises to train drivers,” said Avinash Dhakne, state transport commissioner.

Further, on Saturday a special drive to inspect private buses was undertaken by the transport department throughout the state. As part of the drive, 3,062 buses were booked for violations and 213 vehicles were seized.

The maximum number of irregularities in buses was witnessed at Thane with 539 cases being reported and 32 buses detained.

Pune reported the second-highest with 472 buses with irregularities and 43 buses being booked.