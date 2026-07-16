Maharashtra to waive 48,000 crore farm power dues: Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will waive ₹48,000 crore in outstanding electricity dues of farmers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday, saying the move will help cultivators become eligible for fresh loans.

Mumbai, India - July 6, 2026: CM Devendra Fadnavis during monsoon assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 6, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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The announcement was made at a BJP Kisan Morcha event held to thank the chief minister for the recently announced farm loan waiver of around ₹40,000 crore, expected to benefit nearly 5.6 million farmers. Fadnavis said the electricity dues waiver is in addition to the state’s existing policy of not charging electricity bills from farmers using agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP.

He also said 76% of Maharashtra’s farmers now receive daytime electricity through solar pump and solar agricultural feeder schemes, adding that the government aims to ensure 100% daytime power supply by the end of the year.

While highlighting the relief measures, Fadnavis said loan waivers alone cannot solve the problems of agriculture and stressed the need for structural reforms, modern technology and an entrepreneurial approach to improve farm profitability.

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{{^usCountry}} Presenting the government’s long-term roadmap for agriculture, he said farmers receive benefits worth ₹95,000 crore through various central and state schemes, while the government spends nearly ₹25,000 crore every year on electricity subsidies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presenting the government’s long-term roadmap for agriculture, he said farmers receive benefits worth ₹95,000 crore through various central and state schemes, while the government spends nearly ₹25,000 crore every year on electricity subsidies. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting irrigation initiatives, Fadnavis also announced plans to build 24 new dams, increase the height of 16 existing dams and implement river-linking projects to tackle drought in Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra. He said development projects worth ₹6 lakh crore were planned to strengthen the state’s long-term water security.

Amid speculation over Fadnavis’s possible induction into the Union cabinet, agriculture minister Dattatray Bharane, who was also present at the event, said he would pray on Ashadhi Ekadashi for the chief minister to get an opportunity to lead the country in the future.