Maharashtra varsities to conduct exams only in online mode: Higher education minister

All state public universities will conduct their exams, including final-year exams, in the online mode, said state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across Maharashtra.

“While most of the university exams were anyway being held online, there were a few places where offline options were also available. But considering the strict restrictions of lockdown from April 22, this will not be possible. Such universities had approached the department seeking permission to hold all exams completely online, following which the decision was taken. All universities and colleges have been instructed to ensure that no student misses the online examination,” said Samant adding that this decision was taken after discussing the options with the chancellor of all state universities, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Recently, several scheduled examinations had to be postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. School education boards including Maharashtra state, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as well as Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) decided to cancel their Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 exams this year. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed all-India competitive exams indefinitely.

University of Mumbai (MU) had released a circular in March clarifying that all university exams will be conducted in online mode in multiple choice questions (MCQ) format. “Not just theory exams, but affiliated colleges have also ensured that practical exams are conducted online. So, we have nothing to worry about,” said a senior official from MU.

Similarly, most state universities have already announced that exams will be held in the online mode owing to the latest lockdown situation across the State.

“Safety of staff and students is our focus, and we will make sure no student is at a loss due to the current situation. We have also been in talks with the authorities to get all teachers and other non-teaching staff to get vaccinations on priority so that the examination and results process is not hindered,” said Samant. He added that the education department also hopes to get all 3.7 million students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in state universities vaccines on priority.

