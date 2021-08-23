Maharashtra: After Kirit Somaiya’s plaint, Shiv Sena’s Milind Narvekar razes part of his bungalow

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kirit Somaiya complained of illegal construction at Dapoli seashore, Ratangiri, to the Union environment ministry, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidant and Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has demolished the structure on Sunday.

The ground-plus-two-storey structure was being constructed by Narvekar allegedly without taking permissions related to coastal regulation zone (CRZ) despite the land in Murud village in Dapoli – a popular holiday destination – falling within the restricted area. It is located on a plot spanning around 1.80 acres, which was purchased by Narvekar.

Narvekar was not available for comment despite several attempts, while Shiv Sena leaders refused to comment on the issue. Narvekar has been an influential figure both in the party and government. The action is considered as a blow to the party, especially when the relations between Sena and BJP have strained to a great extent.

After Somaiya’s complaint, a team of officials from the ministry had visited the site about a month ago. The team reportedly directed the state authorities to take action. The state authorities are said to have warned the Sena leader of action against the illegal construction.

To avoid any further embarrassment, Narvekar himself demolished the illegal structure.

“I am not aware of it [demolition]. I will have to seek the information from local level officials,” said BN Patil, district collector, Ratnagiri.

According to the officials from Dapoli tehsil office, Narvekar has removed the extra construction which had no permission.

“The structure was on 2,500 sq ft of which 940 sq ft had permission. Remaining area has been demolished on Sunday morning. There was no intimation given to the local authorities,” the official said.

Somaiya said he would be visiting the bungalow site and will demand a criminal action against Narvekar.

“After my complaint to the environment ministry, a central team had visited the site of illegal construction a month ago. Narvekar failed to submit proof to corroborate his claim of having taken all the permissions. The central team had directed the state government, district collector and state environment authorities for action. The authorities had warned the Sena leader of action, after which he removed a portion of the bungalow and claimed that the illegal structure was demolished. I visited the site last week and exposed his lie, after which state authorities woke up. To avoid further embarrassment, Narvekar himself demolished the construction,” he said.

Somaiya said that though the structure has been demolished, it is a serious violation of the CRZ norms and attract penal action.

“I will visit the bungalow site on Monday to ensure that the structure has been fully demolished. I will also meet the local administration and demand that an FIR (first information report) be filed for the illegal construction. The hearing against the illegal construction by another Sena leader and state transport minister Anil Parab is in its last leg at the National Green Tribunal, after which action will also be taken against his structure too,” he said.