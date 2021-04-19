Maharashtra: Railways set up 21-coach isolation ward in Nandurbar

The Indian Railways have provided a 21-coach isolation ward train for Covid-19 patients in Nandurbar. Till Sunday, 20 patients have been admitted in the isolation train, which is stationed at platform number 3, of Nandurbar railway station.

Each coach can accommodate 16 patients who are provided with bedrolls, pillows, napkins. The facility has nine coolers, two oxygen cylinders and one bathroom with three toilets per coach.

The rooftop of the coaches is covered with jute clothing, where the layer of jute is kept wet the entire day with continuous water sprinkling arrangement to keep the coaches cool. The coolers are also installed at windows from outside of the coaches.

“A separate room for changing personal protection equipment (PPE) kit for doctors and a separate AC coach for medical personnel have also been provided. A 24x7 railway control has been set up at Nandurbar to cater to the need of Covid-19 patients admitted in these coaches,” said a senior Western Railway official.

The Nandurbar district collector last week had requested the Western Railway to provide them with isolation coaches.

The Indian Railways in 2020 had converted nearly 4,000 of its coaches into isolation coaches for coronavirus patients. Patients with mild symptoms were admitted to these coaches.