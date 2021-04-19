Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Railways set up 21-coach isolation ward in Nandurbar
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Railways set up 21-coach isolation ward in Nandurbar

The Indian Railways have provided a 21-coach isolation ward train for Covid-19 patients in Nandurbar
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:31 AM IST
HT Image

The Indian Railways have provided a 21-coach isolation ward train for Covid-19 patients in Nandurbar. Till Sunday, 20 patients have been admitted in the isolation train, which is stationed at platform number 3, of Nandurbar railway station.

Each coach can accommodate 16 patients who are provided with bedrolls, pillows, napkins. The facility has nine coolers, two oxygen cylinders and one bathroom with three toilets per coach.

The rooftop of the coaches is covered with jute clothing, where the layer of jute is kept wet the entire day with continuous water sprinkling arrangement to keep the coaches cool. The coolers are also installed at windows from outside of the coaches.

“A separate room for changing personal protection equipment (PPE) kit for doctors and a separate AC coach for medical personnel have also been provided. A 24x7 railway control has been set up at Nandurbar to cater to the need of Covid-19 patients admitted in these coaches,” said a senior Western Railway official.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cost structure, adequate funding needed for regional airlines: Experts

Bombay HC directs cop to buy law books for rural police station

Bombay HC quashes punishment of convicted principal

Remdesivir excess stocking: Mumbai Police to call directors of pharma firm for inquiry

The Nandurbar district collector last week had requested the Western Railway to provide them with isolation coaches.

The Indian Railways in 2020 had converted nearly 4,000 of its coaches into isolation coaches for coronavirus patients. Patients with mild symptoms were admitted to these coaches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP