Maharashtra's Covid tally continues to dip with 25,425 cases, Mumbai sees decline too

Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed yet another decline in its daily Covid-19 case count as 25,425 people tested positive for the disease, according to the state health bulletin data. Of these, Mumbai accounted for 1,384 of the cases, down from Wednesday's 1,858. Following the latest figures, the overall case tally of the western state has reached 76,30,606.

The number of new fatalities in Maharashtra also saw a sharp drop to 42 in the last 24 hours as opposed to 79 on Wednesday. Mumbai too reported one fewer death due to Covid-19 after as many as 12 patients succumbed to the disease, down from 13 the day before. The state's cumulative death toll currently stands at 1,42,358, of which, Mumbai accounts for 16,581.

The only negative sign in the latest figures is the fewer number of fresh recoveries in Maharashtra. A total of 36,708 individuals recuperated from Covid-19 on Thursday, down from Wednesday's 39,857. However, the same doesn't hold true for Mumbai, which saw a massive spike in new recoveries - from 1,656 on Wednesday to 5,686 on Thursday, according to bulletin data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra also reported 72 new Omicron cases, with 33 of them reported from Pune, 19 from Aurangabad, five each from Mumbai and Osmanabad, three from Thane, two each from Ahmednagar and Yavatmal, and one each from rural Pune, Latur and Nagpur. Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, as many as 2,930 patients have been detected with the strain in Maharashtra, of which, a total of 1,592 have already recovered.

Notably, physical classes for students of grades 1 to 12 resumed in Maharashtra on Monday after the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government last week announced the resumption of them.

