Maharashtra students rescued from Manipur violence

Mumbai: A grand crowd, comprising mainly media personnel and political party members, gathered to welcome the 25 Maharashtrian students returning from conflict-stricken Manipur at 7.30 pm at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 yesterday.

Mumbai, India - May 08, 2023: Students who had gone to Manipur for studies arrive at Mumbai airport after the state government made special arrangements to bring them back to the State, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 08, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Riots between the Meiti and Kuki communities began in the state on May 3. “We were very tense,” said Mohit Khadpe from Jalna, a B Tech student from the National Institute of Technology, Manipur. “We didn’t know what would happen next. Churches and houses were set on fire right in front of our campus on May 3 and we could hear gunshots.”

The students would have liked to leave immediately, but with little clarification on their exam dates, expensive flight tickets and the atmosphere of doubt, this proved hard. “We were protected by the CRPF and army in our hostel,” said Mohit, “but we were scared when a friend of ours in the hostel, local to the state, was threatened with attack.”

Akash Sharma, brother of NIT-student Vikas Sharma from Mumbai, said the students were nervous because there was no internet, no transportation outside the hostel, and a shortage of food and water. “The internet was shut off after the first day when Article 344 was imposed, and we were afraid calls would stop too. Luckily they weren’t,” said Ashwagandha Parade from Pune, who is a student from the National Sports University. “We could see bombs and hear firing. It’s exam time too, so it was difficult to continue staying there.”

The rescue operations which began yesterday were, by all accounts, quick. “Once the Maharashtra CM found out about the students, the Shiv Sena leader in Manipur went to the hostel with food packets within an hour. He then took them to a hotel in the night,” said Jyoti, Mohit’s mother. “By 5.00 am, the students were taken to Guwahati and then let on the special flight arranged for them to come to Mumbai. They landed at 7.30 pm.”

Jyoti said she was relieved and happy. “We were scared when he sent videos of the violence on the first day, before the internet was shut down,” she said. “But we’re thankful they were bought back within 24 hours.”

There is a slight hesitation among the students about going back to continue their education. “I’m in the third year of my Masters in sports psychology,” said Ashwagandha. “All I had left to do was give my exams and return here. But now I will have to go back for them.” Ashwagandha’s exams are scheduled for June 12.

Violence in Manipur between the Meiti and Kuki communities has been on since May 3 over a Manipur high court order to include the Meiti community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

