mumbai news

Major fire breaks out at Pune furniture godown, no casualties reported so far

A furniture godown was completely gutted in a major early morning fire that raged for more than four hours in the Dagde area of Pisoli in Maharashtra’s Pune
A major fire broke out at a furniture godown in Pisoli, Pune in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (By arrangement)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:49 AM IST
By Shalaka Shivaji Shinde

A furniture godown was completely gutted in a major early morning fire that raged for more than four hours in the Dagde area of Pisoli in Maharashtra's Pune.

“A [fire] call was received at 3.26am and the fire was brought under control at 6.24am. Furniture and raw materials were gutted in the godown measuring 24,000 sq ft. The dousing of fire is still underway,” a local official said.

A total of 14 fire tender units were rushed to the spot near Undri on the periphery of Pune city.

No casualties were reported from the inferno so far. However, a search operation will be undertaken to check for casualties once the fire was doused completely, officials said.

