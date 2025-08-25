Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Major fire reported in Goregaon high-rise, no injuries reported

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 06:20 am IST

A major fire on the 12th floor of Goregaon East's Vaishnav Height Building caused damage but no casualties; Mumbai Fire Brigade responded quickly.

MUMBAI: A major fire was reported on Sunday in a closed room of the 12th floor of a high-rise in Goregaon East, which escalated to level II, causing significant damage, but no casualties. The Mumbai Fire Brigade doused the fire at 6 pm.

Mumbai, India - August 24, 2025: Massive fire breaks out on 11th floor of high-rise building in Goregaon in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 24, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - August 24, 2025: Massive fire breaks out on 11th floor of high-rise building in Goregaon in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 24, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

An update at 4.03pm clarified that the fire was covered an area of approximately 600 square feet on the 12th floor of the Vaishnav Height Building in Rani Sati Marg. The fire damaged the electrical wiring, AC unit, clothes, utensils, and electronic equipment. The upper floors of the building were also significantly covered in smoke.

“The room was locked and other residents had escaped beforehand, hence no injuries were reported,” said Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer.

The MFB swiftly mobilised an emergency response with seven fire engines, one turntable ladder (TTL), one high-pressure line (HP), two water tankers (AWTT), four jumbo tankers (JT), one breathing apparatus (BA) van, and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV).

Other agencies involved in the response included BMC’s ward staff, local police, the Public Works Department (PWD), the 108 ambulance service, and Adani Electricity.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Major fire reported in Goregaon high-rise, no injuries reported
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On