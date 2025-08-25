Major fire reported in Goregaon high-rise, no injuries reported
A major fire on the 12th floor of Goregaon East's Vaishnav Height Building caused damage but no casualties; Mumbai Fire Brigade responded quickly.
MUMBAI: A major fire was reported on Sunday in a closed room of the 12th floor of a high-rise in Goregaon East, which escalated to level II, causing significant damage, but no casualties. The Mumbai Fire Brigade doused the fire at 6 pm.
An update at 4.03pm clarified that the fire was covered an area of approximately 600 square feet on the 12th floor of the Vaishnav Height Building in Rani Sati Marg. The fire damaged the electrical wiring, AC unit, clothes, utensils, and electronic equipment. The upper floors of the building were also significantly covered in smoke.
“The room was locked and other residents had escaped beforehand, hence no injuries were reported,” said Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer.
The MFB swiftly mobilised an emergency response with seven fire engines, one turntable ladder (TTL), one high-pressure line (HP), two water tankers (AWTT), four jumbo tankers (JT), one breathing apparatus (BA) van, and one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV).
Other agencies involved in the response included BMC’s ward staff, local police, the Public Works Department (PWD), the 108 ambulance service, and Adani Electricity.
