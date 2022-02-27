Major power outage in Mumbai, train services hit

MUMBAI: Mumbai faced a major power outage with no electricity in most areas of the finance capital for over an hour. The power supply of areas such as Byculla, Wadala, Sion among others got disconnected on Sunday at around 9.49 am and restored by 10.53 am.

Train services were also affected owing to no electricity supply.

This is the first major power outage in Mumbai since October 2020 when it took two hours for the power supply to resume for essential services and other pockets started getting power in a phase-wise manner.

According to the state load dispatch centre (SLDC), Trombay station was isolated due to 220kv line tripping. The power supply is being restored. “Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) line from Kalwa to Trombay got tripped causing tripping of Trombay Salsette 1 on overload, thus causing tripping of Trombay generators and affecting South Mumbai system. Load restoration in process will be done in 10 minutes,” the officials said.

“Due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund –Trombay, the power supply to most parts of Mumbai has affected as informed by Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST,” said an official statement from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Power supply tripped momentarily on the harbour railway line and Main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Kalyan from 9.49 am to 9.52 am. Trains are running on all corridors in Central Railway at present,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Local train services have been restored between Mumbai Central and Vile Parle railway stations, said a statement issued by the Western Railway.