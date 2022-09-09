Makeover to bring 350-year-old weathered Worli Fort to its stately glory

Mumbai: The iconic Worli Fort which was built by the British around 1675 is all set to get a makeover by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The restoration work will bring the weathered fort back to its stately glory with BMC going the extra mile to find black basalt stone for the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A tender of ₹50 lakh was passed before monsoon for the renovation project and the main lead consultant is G5A. Architect Vikas Dilawari is the external consultant.

The British built the fort on Worli Hill, which overlooked Mahim Bay when the city comprised seven islands. It was used as a lookout for enemy ships and pirates.

Due to the spectacular view of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link and Dadar Chowpatty, it is now the most sought-after place for various film shootings.

Chandrashekhar Zambre, executive engineer, G (south) ward said that stones on the wall had been dislodged and had to be restored. There were several meetings with the state archaeology department and Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee to finalise restoration work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have just started work on the project and used the same black basalt stone which was used by the British at the time of constructing the fort to match the colouring and texture with the old stones. We will also illuminate it at night so that it becomes visible from the sealink,” said Zambre.

The black basalt stones have been ordered by the state archaeology department and the specifications have been given to the contractor.

A civic official from G (south) ward in-charge of the project said the black basalt stone which has been brought for the restoration of the heritage bridge at Lower Parel will also be used for the restoration of the fort which is subject to approval from the state archaeology department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The characteristic of this basalt stone which will be used for the Lower Parel bridge, matches with the fort. The contractors will carve the stone to look exactly like it was over 300 years back. The contractors have their quarries but the carving is done by their masonry. The reference is taken from other forts and carved accordingly,” said the civic official.

Commenting on the nature of restoration, a civic official said, “The lower wall of the fort is completely damaged and spouts are missing below to drain out the water. The bund wall is also missing and it will be lime-washed from the sides. The missing hand railing on the steps will be restored, “he said.

The state archaeology department earns revenue by letting out the fort for film shootings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zambre said this tourist spot has been restricted entry due to ongoing works. “This spot is the most sought-after spot for film shootings due to the spectacular view of the sealink. After it is illuminated, it will add to the beauty of the fort. We will repair the steps and have an electric metre room. There will also be landscaping done. This beautification will deter slum encroachers from hanging their clothes on the fort walls,” said Zambre.

The restoration will improve the drainage system to prevent leakage and the facade will be brought back to its lost glory.

The vegetation on the fort will be removed using chemicals and it will get a light wash and the original colour of the stone will be visible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The fort is a vantage point as Bandra–Worli Sea Link, Dadar Chowpatty will be visible from the fort. The approach road will also be made eventually. The outer wall and facade is damaged which will be restored,” said a civic official.