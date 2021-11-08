Was your kin involved in drugs biz: Nawab Malik fires fresh salvo at Sameer Wankhede

In a fresh attack on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday questioned if his sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar was involved in the drug business.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Malik on Monday shared “proof” wherein Redkar is listed under “respondent and advocate” in a 2008 case registered under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof,” Malik tweeted with a screenshot of details of the case, on Monday.

Also Read: Cruise drug bust case: NCB to record statement of witness Prabhakar Sail today

Wankhede’s wife Kranti, who was to address a press conference to respond to the allegation against her sister, later put out a tweet stating that the NCB zonal director had no relation to her sister’s case. She said that the matter was sub-judice and it would not be correct to comment on it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I know you have lot of questions regarding a tweet Mr Nawab Malik has put on his Twitter handle. I would like to say that my sister was and continues to be a victim in this case. According to our legal team, it is not prudent to comment as the matter is sub-judice. My sister is going to tackle Mr Malik’s tweet legally. Shri Sameer Wankhede has no relation to this case whatsoever (sic),” Kranti said in the tweet.

The NCB officer spoke to TV channels off camera and denied any connection with the case. TV channels reportedly said that Wankhede married Redkar in 2017 and the case pointed out by Malik was of 2008. Wankhede also said that he was in inducted in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in 2008.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the past four weeks, Malik has been levelling serious allegations against Wankhede and NCB over their vigilance, discrepancies in investigation and the information related to the officer’s religion. On Sunday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had alleged that Wankhede had tried to kidnap actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and framed him in a drugs bust case after failing to get extortion money from his family. He also said that “skeletons from Wankhede’s closet” will come out and his “private army will be exposed” as the state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate into his allegations. Malik has questioned the handling of the cruise drugs bust accused by Kiran Gosavi –who has several cheating cases against him – as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearer Manish Bhanushali. On November 2, Malik had alleged that Wankhede had “extorted crores of rupees by forming a private army” and also attacked the officer for “wearing expensive clothes”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Was invited by Kashiff Khan, but don’t know him: Min

Maharashtra textiles minister Aslam Shaikh said he was invited to the cruise party as the guardian minister of Mumbai, but does not know Fashion TV head Kashiff Khan.

Shaikh was responding to the remarks made by Malik, who claimed that the guardian minister was “insisted” by Kashiff to join the cruise party. Malik said on Sunday that there was a conspiracy to frame him and the children of some of the leaders from the ruling party to defame the government.

“I was invited by Kashiff, but I do not know him. He didn’t speak to me nor have I spoken to him. I do get invitations for many events as the guardian minister, this was one of them. Even as a port minister, I did not have any information about the party. I would have informed the police had I got it. The permission to the cruise was not given by department. It is the prerogative of the Centre,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaikh said he cannot comment on the speculations that there was a greater conspiracy to defame state government. “There have been attempt to destabilise the state government since day 1 of the formation of the government. I do not know if there was any attempt through this particular case. If it was so, it will come to the fore in the investigation that is underway. The Aryan Khan case is being blown up on a large scale but nobody is talking about the ₹20,000-crore drugs seized from a Gujarat port. Secondly, BJP leaders in the state have been speaking in favour of NCB and are shielding the agency against the allegations levelled against it. Why should any political party defend any agency,” he asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}