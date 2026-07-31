MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening after he allegedly killed his 10-year-old son in Gorai. Gorai police said Banti Rao, 40, allegedly drowned his son in a fit of rage after a fight with his wife.

Malvani man drowns son after heated row with wife

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Police said the family lived in Malvani, Malad. Both husband and wife worked as photographers, clicking pictures of tourists visiting Gorai beach. On Wednesday, at around 9 am, police found the child’s body on the Gorai seashore. The body bore no visible injuries and police registered a case of accidental death.

To establish the boy’s identity, police circulated a photograph of him to police stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. During the inquiry, the Gorai police learnt of a missing persons complaint filed at the Malvani police station regarding a boy. When the missing boy’s mother was asked to identify the body found on the beach, it turned out to be her son.

Police learnt that Rao harboured suspicions about his wife’s fidelity, leading to frequent quarrels. On July 28, a heated argument broke out between them, after which Rao walked out of the house with the boy.

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{{^usCountry}} He returned home some time later, without his son. When his wife asked about his whereabouts, Rao claimed he had filed a missing persons complaint at the Malvani police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He returned home some time later, without his son. When his wife asked about his whereabouts, Rao claimed he had filed a missing persons complaint at the Malvani police station. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman suspected her husband was somehow involved in the boy’s disappearance. Police detained Rao for questioning and he finally confessed to drowning the boy on the Gorai seashore and abandoning the body. Rao was arrested and booked for murder.