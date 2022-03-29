Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested by Dombivli Kopar GRP for stealing bags of office goers from local trains
mumbai news

Man arrested by Dombivli Kopar GRP for stealing bags of office goers from local trains

Dombivli Kopar Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 36-year-old man on Saturday for stealing bags from racks of local trains
Dombivli Kopar Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 36-year-old man on Saturday for stealing bags from bag racks of local trains. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dombivli

The Dombivli Kopar Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 36-year-old man on Saturday for robbing bags from bag racks of local trains. The accused targetted bags on local trains, especially small carry bags and alighted the trains without anyone noticing him.

The accused, identified as Sanjivan Suryarao of Shahapur, used to travel to Mumbai daily, informing his family that he was going to work. Instead, he stole bags of office goers in the trains.

According to GRP officials, on March 26 evening, Santosh Shinde, 47, was travelling from Byculla to Kalyan and kept his bag in the bags section. He got a seat near Thane and was listening to music. The accused took advantage of it and stole his bag and moved towards the door to get down near Kopar station. Shinde didn’t realise at first but saw a similar bag in the hands of the accused and looked up to check his bag, which wasn’t there. The train entered the station by then. However, Shinde managed to raise an alarm and the other commuters nabbed him on time.

RELATED STORIES

An officer from Dombivli GRP said, “The accused allegedly did it every day, snatching bags of people who stood at the door or stealing bags of those sitting far from the racks. Mostly, he targeted office goers in the hope of finding cash or laptops. We arrested him and further investigation is on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP