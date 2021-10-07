Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested by Koparkhairane police for cheating people of vehicles
mumbai news

Man arrested by Koparkhairane police for cheating people of vehicles

A 31-year-old man from Uran has been arrested by Koparkhairane police for allegedly cheating several people by taking their vehicles on rent; police recover 11 vehicles collectively worth ₹1.36Cr from him
Some of the vehicles recovered by Koparkhairane police officials from the man arrested. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:49 PM IST
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

A 31-year-old man from Uran was arrested by the Koparkhairane police last week for allegedly cheating several people by taking their vehicles on rent. So far, the police have recovered 11 vehicles collectively worth 1.36Cr from his possession.

Police said that the accused, Vaibhav Ananta Koli, used to take vehicles from their owners promising monthly rents. He’d pay them the rent for the initial few months and then secretly sell those vehicles to a third party. He’d then stop entertaining the original owners of the vehicles.

Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector of Koparkhairane police station, said, “Last month, we received a complaint from a man who was also cheated using the same modus operandi. We then registered an FIR against the accused and acting on a tip-off, we finally arrested him. So far, we have recovered 11 vehicles from him that he was planning to sell. More people are likely to be arrested in this case.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Repair of potholes in Kalyan, Dombivli halted due to sudden rain

Acid attack victims entitled to compensation, medical aid, rehab under PWD Act: Bombay HC

Kalyan GRP hand over runaway teen girl, 2 males from National Capital to Delhi Police

Uddhav Thackeray, others visit temples as religious places reopen in Maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP