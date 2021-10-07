Man arrested by Koparkhairane police for cheating people of vehicles

A 31-year-old man from Uran was arrested by the Koparkhairane police last week for allegedly cheating several people by taking their vehicles on rent. So far, the police have recovered 11 vehicles collectively worth ₹1.36Cr from his possession.

Police said that the accused, Vaibhav Ananta Koli, used to take vehicles from their owners promising monthly rents. He’d pay them the rent for the initial few months and then secretly sell those vehicles to a third party. He’d then stop entertaining the original owners of the vehicles.

Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector of Koparkhairane police station, said, “Last month, we received a complaint from a man who was also cheated using the same modus operandi. We then registered an FIR against the accused and acting on a tip-off, we finally arrested him. So far, we have recovered 11 vehicles from him that he was planning to sell. More people are likely to be arrested in this case.”