35-year-old arrested for kidnapping lover’s 5-year-old daughter

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the five-year-old daughter of his lover to coerce her to leave her husband and marry him.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused is identified as Rotin Ghosh, a resident of Kamathipura in Nagpada. According to Nagpada police, on Wednesday, they received a complaint from a 28-year-old-woman, also a resident of Kamathipura, claiming that her boyfriend — Ghosh — had visited her house and later, while she was asleep, had picked up her five-year-old daughter and left.

After registering a case, the police traced Ghosh and with the help of railway police, found him, along with the girl, hiding in the lavatory of Shalimar Express at Shegaon station in Buldhana district.

Ghosh and the girl have been brought back to the city and he will be produced before a court on Friday.

The woman has twins — a daughter and a son, both of whom study in standard first and her husband works as a carpenter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When she called Ghosh, he told her that he was bringing her daughter back and she thought he would. She had made him a video call and recorded it,” said a police officer.

“She had even informed the local police about it and the police spoke to him and he had similarly assured that he would bring the child back,” said the officer.

“However, when he did not return for long, the woman went back to the police station and based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused,” said the officer.

The police started tracing Ghosh. He was last seen at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station and had called the mother of the child and told her that he would return with her daughter, only if she agreed to leave her husband and marry him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We checked the CCTV footage and using technical details, found that he was at Igatpuri station on the central line. But, despite searching Howrah Express, Amritsar Express we could not find him.

“We informed the government railway police (GRP) at railway stations and asked them to check Shalimar Express at Shegaon station in Buldhana district. However, the GRP also failed to locate the accused on the train.

“We then requested the GRP staff to check the train again, including the lavatories of the general compartments. The GRP personnel found Ghosh along with the girl hidden in a lavatory,” said a police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON