mumbai news

Man arrested for killing self-proclaimed Godman in Kalwa

Kalwa police arrested a man for allegedly killing one of his family friends who tried to convince him to practice a black magic ritual
Kalwa police arrested a man for allegedly killing one of his family friends who tried to convince him to practice a black magic ritual.
Published on Apr 29, 2022 08:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The Kalwa police arrested a man for allegedly murdering one of his family friends who tried to convince him to practice a black magic ritual.

The deceased is a self-proclaimed Godman and wanted to try some rituals on the accused because of which the accused got furious and killed him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. Kalwa police received a call about a man being beaten up in Jai Bhim Nagar, Vadar Galli, Kalwa. The police immediately reached the spot where they found a man, Thavru Chavhan, 60, lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Kalwa senior police inspector, M Awhad, said, “While many people gathered at the spot, our team members saw a man whose hand had blood. After he saw us approaching him, he tried to flee but we nabbed him. He was identified as Sittu Rathod, 32. Both the victim and deceased had a fight over practicing black magic. The accused thought that the deceased had come to do some black magic on him. The accused assaulted him with a stick, axe and knife to death.”

