Man arrested for posting private photos of ex-girlfriend on social media
Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Vanrai police on Wednesday for allegedly posting his ex-girlfriend’s private photos on WhatsApp and Facebook after she broke up with him for harassing her.
The accused, identified as Romanish Lakara, a resident of Assam, had moved to Mumbai along with his then-girlfriend in 2019 to search for jobs. While the woman secured a job as domestic help, the man went to live with his sister at Nehru Nagar, Juhu. The police officers said that Lakara was harassing the woman and forcing her to hand over her full salary to him every month.
According to cops, the two met on May 5, and the woman broke up with him. Lakara, who could not take the rejection, threatened the woman by posting her private photos online. She, however, did not pay heed to his threats.
Cops said, when the woman reached home, she discovered that Lakara had uploaded her private picture as his WhatsApp display photo and posted several other pictures as a status update on the same app. A day later, Lakara created a fake Facebook profile for the woman and posted her private pictures along with her mobile number on the page.
When she started getting calls, she narrated the incident to her employer and they took her to the Vanrai police station and registered a complaint.
PSI Rani Puri from the Vanrai police station said that they laid a trap to intercept the accused by asking the woman to call Lakara on Wednesday to meet her at Dadar station and take the money that he had demanded, “We laid a trap at Dadar station and arrested the accused for extortion and under sections of the Information Technology Act,” said Puri.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics