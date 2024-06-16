 Man arrested for trying to kidnap, molest 9-year-old | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Man arrested for trying to kidnap, molest 9-year-old

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jun 16, 2024 07:12 AM IST

A 35-year-old man arrested in Navi Mumbai for attempting to abduct and molest a 9-year-old girl. The victim identified the accused from CCTV footage.

Navi Mumbai: A 35-year-old man who tried to abduct and molest a nine-year-old two days ago was arrested by the Uran police on Friday night.

HT Image
HT Image

The police arrested the accused, Rajendra Gondhali, after the victim identified him from the CCTV footage secured from the vicinity. Godhali, a resident of Bamandongri, is a habitual offender and was once booked by the NRI Coastal police for a similar offence.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim, with her father and brother, had gone trekking in Chirner in the evening. On their way home at around 8.30 pm, the girl’s shoes got stuck in the mud. As per the police, the girl was trying to get rid of the mud oblivious to her father and brother kept walking further.

The accused, assuming the girl was alone, gagged the girl’s mouth and then attempted to drag her away into the bushes on the hill.

The girl, however, raised an alarm that alerted a passerby. Gondhali, realising that he might get caught, abandoned the plan and fled from the scene. On Wednesday, the police registered a case under sections 363 and 511 of the IPC and sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“The accused’s identity was established after the girl identified him from CCTV footage of him entering a restaurant. He was arrested in Bamandongri, and further investigations are ongoing,” said a police officer from Uran.

Man arrested for trying to kidnap, molest 9-year-old
