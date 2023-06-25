Haryana man held with fake 500 notes in Malvani

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Malvani police on Friday with 11 fake ₹500 notes. Several note-making equipment was also found in the home of the accused which indicates that he made and circulated fake currency notes.

Umesh Jaikishan Kumar,arrested by the Malvani police on Friday with 11 fake ₹ 500 notes. (HT Photo)

According to the assistant police inspector Hasan Mulani, they laid a trap to catch the accused, identified as Umesh Jaikishan Kumar, a native of Haryana. They received a tip-off that he would be selling some fake notes near Gate Number 1 in Malvani, Malad.

“While our team members stood there in plain clothes, around 10pm they saw a man matching the description of the person who would be selling the fake notes. On physical search, we found him carrying eight fake ₹500 notes,” said senior inspector Chimaji Adhav.

Based on this finding, the team took the accused back to the MHADA colony in Charkop, where he was renting a house. They found a laptop, an iPad, three more fake ₹500 notes, the bond paper used to print fake currency notes and several other things, said Adhav.

“He recently shifted from New Delhi to Mumbai. We are trying to ascertain whether he is part of a big network of people circulating fake currency notes,” said Adhav.

The accused was taken to court on Friday and was granted police custody till June 26.