...
...
Next Story

Man booked under POCSO after daughter alleges years of sexual abuse

According to the FIR, the alleged abuse began in 2016 when the girl was around seven years old and continued over several years at the family’s residence in New Panvel

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 06:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

NAVI MUMBAI: A 55-year-old man from New Panvel has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing his minor daughter over 10 years, after the girl approached police and lodged a complaint detailing the abuse.

Man booked under POCSO after daughter alleges years of sexual abuse
Man booked under POCSO after daughter alleges years of sexual abuse

The case was registered at Khandeshwar Police Station on Wednesday under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the complaint, the accused was taken into custody.

“She is the youngest of the three siblings. The mother had abandoned the kids. She was under constant vigil of the accused,” a police officer said.

According to the FIR, the alleged abuse began in 2016 when the girl was around seven years old and continued over several years at the family’s residence in New Panvel.

The survivor alleged that her father repeatedly subjected her to sexual misconduct and other inappropriate acts during her childhood. The complaint further states that she was allegedly forced to witness sexual acts and was subjected to various forms of sexual abuse at home.

Police said the survivor remained silent for years before finally approaching the police. “Recently, through ChatGPT she learned about the ways to contact the police and accordingly connected with the child helpline and they in turn informed us. The accused runs a welding shop and has been arrested,” said the police officer.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Man booked under POCSO after daughter alleges years of sexual abuse
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON