Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man dead, nephew injured after their bike collides with parked container

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Investigations revealed that the container had been damaged on route, and the driver had parked it along the highway without taking the proper security measures to make the vehicle visible to other travellers

MUMBAI: A 45-year-old man was killed and his 18-year-old nephew was severely injured when their bike collided with a parked container on the eastern express highway in Vikhroli East on Sunday. The injured has been admitted to the Zen Hospital in Chembur.

Man dead, nephew injured after their bike collides with parked container
Man dead, nephew injured after their bike collides with parked container

According to the Vikhroli police, the deceased, Bharat Jain, and his nephew, Jai Shankar Jain, were travelling towards south Mumbai when the accident took place. The police said that bikers had collided with a parked container belonging to the Ashok Leyland company.

The police rushed the duo to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where Bharat was declared dead around 1:30am. Due to the severity of Jai Shankar’s injuries, his relatives transferred him to the Zen Hospital in Chembur.

Investigations revealed that the container had been damaged on route, and the driver had parked it along the highway without taking the proper security measures to make the vehicle visible to other travellers. The police said, “The driver should have left the container’s lights on, but instead he parked the vehicle carelessly.”

The Vikhroli police said that they have booked the container’s driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man dead, nephew injured after their bike collides with parked container
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On