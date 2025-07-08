MUMBAI: A 45-year-old man was killed and his 18-year-old nephew was severely injured when their bike collided with a parked container on the eastern express highway in Vikhroli East on Sunday. The injured has been admitted to the Zen Hospital in Chembur. Man dead, nephew injured after their bike collides with parked container

According to the Vikhroli police, the deceased, Bharat Jain, and his nephew, Jai Shankar Jain, were travelling towards south Mumbai when the accident took place. The police said that bikers had collided with a parked container belonging to the Ashok Leyland company.

The police rushed the duo to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where Bharat was declared dead around 1:30am. Due to the severity of Jai Shankar’s injuries, his relatives transferred him to the Zen Hospital in Chembur.

Investigations revealed that the container had been damaged on route, and the driver had parked it along the highway without taking the proper security measures to make the vehicle visible to other travellers. The police said, “The driver should have left the container’s lights on, but instead he parked the vehicle carelessly.”

The Vikhroli police said that they have booked the container’s driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.