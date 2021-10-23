Man from Nepal attacks fellow countryman in Thane for not giving food, shelter; arrested

In a fight in Thane between two natives of Nepal, one attacked the other with a vegetable cutter such that the internal organs came out. Thane Nagar police immediately arrested the accused after locals informed them about the same.

The incident occurred at Neelam Cooperative Housing Society near the Kharkarali area on Friday. A video went viral in which a man recording it is asking the accused, “what happened and why blood stains on your body”?

The person couldn’t narrate clearly and suddenly an injured man comes out walking with intestines in his hands. Passers-by stopped a rickshaw to take them to hospital.

According to Thane Nagar police, the victim, identified as Padma Bahadur Thapola, 49, lives with his family in Neelam CHS and works there as a watchman. On Friday, at around 4pm, the accused, Indramohan Bharmule Buda, 40, visited Thapola’s house and asked him to make arrangements for his stay and food at his place.

An officer from Thane Nagar police station, said, “The accused was searching for a stay, job and food, and asked Thapola for a favour. As Thapola refused, the furious Buda stabbed Thapola on the stomach in such a way that Thapola’s intestines came out. He was immediately taken to Kalwa Hospital and underwent a surgery. His condition is critical. The accused has been arrested immediately under IPC Section 307.”

